Washington Pavilion President and CEO addresses Broadway series cancellation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion President and CEO is speaking out about the cancellation of its Broadway series that typically starts in the fall.

The Washington Pavilion is notifying ticket holders about the news regarding the 2020-2021 pavilion performance broadway series.

“We’ve made this extremely difficult decision because quite frankly all of these shows are based in New York City and in fairness they’ve had a very different experience with COVID 19 than the rest of the country including right here in south Dakota. We’re fortunate that way. But after multiple reschedules and news of more upcoming schedules changes and cancellations we just didn’t feel it was prudent to count on these shows in terms of our programming, our budgeting, and our communications with our subscribers who we value the most,” Washington Pavilion President and CEO Darrin Smith said.

While ticket refunds are available, the Washington Pavilion is encouraging patrons to consider donating all or a portion of their tickets to help support the non-profit.