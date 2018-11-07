Washington Pavilion Offers Free Ticket To Musical For Pet Food Donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Buying a bag of dog food will get you one ticket to a musical at the Washington Pavilion this week.

The downtown venue begins hosting "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" Thursday night.

"One of the most iconic characters in our production is Snoopy the Dog, the beloved pet of Charlie Brown so we took that idea of how much we love our pets and how our pets provide so much for our lives and we wanted to give back to that idea," Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Coordinator Debbi Jones said.

If you bring one bag of Purina pet food to the box office, you can get one free ticket to one of the evening performances.

"I know a lot of people who are coming specifically because of the food drive, especially because of Snoopy and that whole aspect of it. I think it really brings a good point to the show," Actor Maddy Morgan said.

"I think it's really cool to be able to perform for a cause while still being ourselves during the process," Actor Curran Littel-Jensen said.

While you can bring as much pet food as you want, there is a limit of two free tickets per household.

Donations will be given to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

