SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is going to the dogs… in a good way.

The Washington Pavilion is set to host its first-ever Superpower Dog Day.

“We’ve got three floors of events and activities and vendors going on,” Washington Pavilion Interactor Melissa Johnson said.

The event will feature movies in the Cinedome, dog-themed activities and crafts, and adoptable dogs from Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

“Exhibits, vendors, a chance to get to know the dogs, the arts and crafts that are going on all three floors, we’ve got the full length movie going on, The Secret Life of Pets, as well as our Superpower Dogs movie, so all day long there will be stuff happening,” Johnson said.

“This is going to be the largest meet and greet we’ve ever had,” Dakota Dachshund Rescue organizer Doug Wade said.

Doug Wade is an organizer with Dakota Dachshund Rescue. He’s hoping to build on what he says was a successful summer.

“How many applications do we get after the event? How many people say hey I want to foster, how do I go about doing that? That’s kind of how we judge an event and so it’s been really good,” Wade said.

The organization currently has over 50 dogs in foster homes in the area. This event is more about exposure than raising money.

“We’re going to be down in the lobby from 10:00-2:00 with all the adoptable dogs and hopefully we get some people who want to adopt a dog or maybe somebody who wants to foster for us, so it’s not really a fundraiser, it’s just a massive meet and greet,” Wade said.

And you’re sure to find a match.

“We’ve got lots and lots of dogs and not just dachshunds but we’ve got dachshund mixes, we’ve got a lot of mutts too, it’s fine they’re all cute, they’re all adorable,” Wade said.

Superpower Dog Day is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.