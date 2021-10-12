Washington Pavilion gives kids opportunity to learn during day off from school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Most kids usually enjoy a day off of school. Now a new initiative by the Washington Pavilion is working to make sure students are continuing to learn on those days off.

Kids may have the day off of school, but they’re still learning.

“We’ve been learning about the Native Americans’ heritage and how they do art and we were in the science center,” 4th grader, Naomi Foster said.

It’s part of No School STEAM Day at the Washington Pavilion.

“It’s a no school day for our Sioux Falls Public Schools and we decided to offer a day where they can come and be immersed in science and art and our friends at Sanford Promise are helping out and doing some fun experiments and activities,” director of education, Madelyn Grogan said.

STEAM includes topics in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. This morning, kids spent time learning about art and even creating some of their own.

“The day will either start with Sanford Promise doing chemical reactions and polymers and then they will spend time in our science center, they will do an art lab with one of our instructors, tour our Visual Arts Center, and then also get to see a Cinedome film, just spend the day experiencing everything the Pavilion has to offer,” Grogan said.

The day-long camp gives parents another option for when their kids don’t have school.

“We don’t all get teacher-in services and days off so it’s a great thing to keep your kids busy and sitting in front of the TV or tablet all day,” Grogan said.

A fun-filled day full of learning.

“It’s fun and exciting because there’s a lot to do and a lot to see,” Foster said.

The next STEAM day is scheduled for March 18th, 2022. Grogan says they hope to be able to offer even more of these camps in the future.