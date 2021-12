SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re still hours away from midnight, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate early.

A crowd of kids and their parents cheered as balloons dropped at the Washington Pavilion for its Noon Year’s Eve celebration.

Adelaide Wolff: Everyone was putting their hands up and they were stomping on the balloons.

Kelli Volk: Did you have fun?

Wolff: Yeah!

The Noon Year’s Eve celebration was held in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.