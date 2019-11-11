Washington Pavilion celebrates milestone

The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls is celebrating a record breaking milestone Monday.

The museum has passed over its yearly attendance with 100,000 people visiting so far in 2019.

Director of Museums at the Washington Pavilion, Jason Folkerts, says leaders have worked hard to bring the kind of attractions people want.

“Its been an aggressive approach and I guess it pays off. Out numbers are up by almost 20,000 more this year over last year alone, and last year we had a really high pace of attendance. So its been a good run,” Folkerts said

Folkerts says its exciting to break the attendance record with more than a month and a half still left in the year.