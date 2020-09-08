Washington Pavilion cancels 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans of musicals won’t be able to enjoy shows at a Sioux Falls theater anytime soon.

The Washington Pavilion has sent letters to subscribers letting them know the 2020/2021 Broadway performance series is cancelled due to COVID-19.

The letter says many national Broadway tours are on hold, rescheduling or have been cancelled. The Pavilion hopes to rebook many of the 2020-21 shows for the 2021-22 season.

Refunds for show subscription packages are available, but the Washington Pavilion is asking people to consider donating all or part of the tickets as a gift of support.

The Pavilion is holding a news conference on Wednesday regarding the change to the schedule.