Washington Pavilion cancels 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans of musicals won’t be able to enjoy shows at a Sioux Falls theater anytime soon. 

The Washington Pavilion has sent letters to subscribers letting them know the 2020/2021 Broadway performance series is cancelled due to COVID-19. 

The letter says many national Broadway tours are on hold, rescheduling or have been cancelled. The Pavilion hopes to rebook many of the 2020-21 shows for the 2021-22 season. 

Refunds for show subscription packages are available, but the Washington Pavilion is asking people to consider donating all or part of the tickets as a gift of support. 

The Pavilion is holding a news conference on Wednesday regarding the change to the schedule.

