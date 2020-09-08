Washington Pavilion calls canceled 2020-21 season a “time of hardship”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The show will not go on… at least not for another year. The Washington Pavilion has cancelled its 2020-2021 performance series, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Pavilion leadership just sent a letter to inform donors and ticket holders about the news.

The letter cites national Broadway shows canceling or postponing their tours as one of the reasons.

However, the Pavilion is asking you to reconsider asking for a full refund.

Even as the days get shorter this season, people could always look forward to the bright lights of Broadway at the Washington Pavilion. This year, shows like Fiddler on the Roof and Hairspray were all on deck. The Pavilion is working to rebook many of the 2020-21 shows for the 2021-22 season.

In a letter, President and CEO Darrin Smith says, “as a non-profit reliant on ticket sales, subscriptions, and gifts of support from our community; the loss of these tours has put our organization in a very challenging situation.” He says the Pavilion is “facing very difficult decisions that will impact our organization’s future.”

This is why the Pavilion is asking ticket holders to reconsider asking for refunds. Though refunds are available, Smith says you can donate all or part of the ticket cost to help the venue get through the coming year.

Within the last years, the Pavilion has seen its national Broadway tour series grow to include more shows, more nights, and more ticket subscribers. Though Smith calls the cancellation of this season a “time of hardship,” he says Pavilion leadership is “confident” Broadway will soon return to Sioux Falls.

The Pavilion is holding a news conference tomorrow about the change to the schedule.