Washington Pavilion Arts Night fundraiser goes virtual

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We all have different ways of perceiving a piece of art. The Pavilion’s annual Artist’s Night gallery fundraiser is embracing that by taking the event online.

Artist Ceca Cooper has deep roots in the local art scene.

“This is such a wonderful treasure we have in Sioux Falls,” Cooper said.

She’s had a piece in the Washington Pavilion’s annual Artist’s Night gallery fundraiser for 15 years.

“I think this is probably the most important thing that we, as an artist community, can contribute to. We get hit up all of the time to donate works for all sorts of causes, but this one that affects us directly,” Cooper said.

She’s even entering one in this year’s event, but due to the pandemic, things are looking a bit different as it’s taken a virtual twist.

“So, instead of gathering in our Mary W. Summervold Hall on stage, people will be gathering at home. Whether they’re in their living room, gathering with their friends in their backyards, but all of that will be done virtual,” Kerrie DeGraff said.

Chief Business Development Officer Kerrie DeGraff says viewers will have the chance to see and bid on over 60 pieces from 40 local artists. The funds benefit the Pavilion, Visual Arts Center, and the artists themselves.

“The Pavilion has done a wonderful job in their progression in compensation to artists; they now get proceeds from the sale of the piece as well as some other perks,” Cooper said.

People will also have the chance to bid on ‘experience packages’ to either sporting events or vacations. The Pavilion will also be offering to deliver food to your home so you can eat while you watch. Cooper says that this might not be how they initially pictured the event to go this year, but she says this new virtual direction could also become a permanent addition.

“Even when we go live again I could see there being a big virtual part of it,” Cooper said.

“By supporting this event, by participating, you’re helping to ensure that these programs do continue and impact the community as they always have,” DeGraff said.

The event starts Saturday, September 19th at 6:30 p.m.. If you’d like tickets and more information visit the Washington Pavilion website.