Washington Pavilion announces six Broadway Shows for the upcoming season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can soon buy tickets for the upcoming 2021-2022 Washington Pavilion Performance Series.

The Series opens in September with Escape to Margaritaville.

Other performances include Fiddler on the Roof, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hairspray, Come From Away and Anastasia.

President and CEO Darrin Smith says this is an exciting announcement for the community.

“This is a unique year for us because one year ago as we were in the early stages of the pandemic, we really didn’t know when or even if we would have Broadway Shows again” Smith said.

For a complete look at the dates of all the performances and ticket prices, click here.