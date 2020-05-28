Washington Pavilion announces reopening plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion announced its second phase reopening plan this morning.

The list of areas reopening on June 1st include the Kirby Science Discovery Center, the Wells Fargo CineDome Theater and even some summer camp education programs.

The faculty at the Pavilion will be following CDC guidelines for monitoring their health and each employee will be wearing face masks.

“There will definitely be some new things that the public will see when they come in, and frankly, what they’ll expect to see. Let’s start with some of the visuals. There’s going to be lots of signage around the facility that stresses hygiene, good hygiene, hand washing, hand sanitizing, social distancing, all those things,” Darrin Smith, president and CEO of the Pavilion said.

Coming up later on KELOALAND News, we’ll give you more details on their second phase reopening plan.