SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Broadway shows will return to the Washington Pavilion stage this fall. Thursday, the Pavilion announced performances for its 2021-22 season.

The six show series will start in September with performances of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. Other shows include Fiddler on the Roof, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hairspray, Come from Away and Anastasia.

