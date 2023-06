SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is adding more shows to its 2023-24 performance season.

In addition to their six Broadway shows, a Neil Diamond Tribute, The Cher Show, Annie and Stomp are a few of the shows hitting the stage.

Donors, subscribers and members will get ticket access starting July 12.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting July 22.