RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) --- From California to Colorado and Wyoming, firefighters from across the country are coming together to protect homes and keep communities safe. The Rapid City Fire Department has deployed as many as nine firefighters at a time.

Tammy Stadel, a firefighter and paramedic in Rapid City, was deployed on the Mullen Fire in Wyoming on September 20th. She is a member of the Rocky Mountain Blue team, which is in charge of all of the data, map production, and creating incident action plans.