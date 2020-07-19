Washington High School teacher says goodbye to his classroom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Five days ago, Tim Gjorass, a teacher at Washington High School, posted this picture on Facebook saying he won’t be returning to the school this year because of his ongoing battle with cancer. Doctors believe he has six to twelve months of life left. His students haven’t forgotten their teacher.

“The amount of ex-students that have reached out to me has meant so much. I’ve had students reaching out, telling me about their careers and their experiences in my classroom. It’s amazing,” Tim Gjorass, a Washington High School teacher, said.

Gjorass said he had always wished he could hear from his students again at the end.

“You know, Facebook is this weird thing, but these last few days on Facebook have really filled my heart,” Gjorass said.

He taught at Washington High School for 22 years and worked part-time at Monk’s in downtown Sioux Falls.

