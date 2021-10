SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since schools won’t be in class on Monday, some students are celebrating Native American Day early.

Students at Washington High School in Sioux Falls set up a tipi outside the school this morning. The Sioux Falls School District posted a timelapse on Twitter.

Native American Day celebrations started EARLY this morning at Washington High School, where Native students erected this tipi for classmates to check out throughout the day! pic.twitter.com/6Z0iqEg4Yy — Sioux Falls Schools (@SFSchools) October 8, 2021

The tipi is set up for students to check out throughout the day.