Washington High School seniors celebrated by family and staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a school year that included uncertainty, Washington High School’s class of 2021 received their diplomas.

A success coordinator at the school shared her experience with the graduates.

“I think with this class, they have endured a lot,” Roberta Bennett, success coordinator at Washington said. “This senior class had a lot taken away from them. So they had to get really creative and they had to figure out ways to still be a class. They’ll have memories to look back on as the class that showed up in masks and had things taken away from them, just like the class from last year, but we have some amazing kids and they’re really going to change the world.”

Bennett reminds her students to remember their goals as they move forward.