Washington High School holds unique fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday brought a unique event to Washington High School in Sioux Falls; it was a career fair, but with a specific audience in mind.

The school and career fair at Washington High School was specifically for kids who did not have English as their first language. The event was about showing students the doors that are open to them.

“Today we’re here to just learn about business and schools,” said Washington junior Solange Nyambanguka, who attended the fair.

“I’ve invited different businesses and colleges here from Sioux Falls and from the surrounding areas to come talk to our teenagers about job opportunities and educational opportunities after high school,” Washington High School teacher Kerri Wagenaar said.

Wagenaar organized the fair, which took place Thursday and Friday.

“I started this fair so it’s a more intimate setting,” Wagenaar said. “They’re able to ask questions and businesses are able to get some good prospects of students that speak other languages.”

Christi Garst-Santos is director of the School of American and Global Studies at SDSU. She wants to help students promote their strengths.

“We really wanted our message to be that coming in with language competency other than English, coming in with cultural competency other than English, these were absolutely strengths that students should use to harness as they are applying for college,” Garst-Santos

“Kids who weren’t born here, most of the times we’re afraid to go to college ’cause of the money or we don’t know what’s going on, but today I learned that every day is a new day,” Nyambanguka said. “So don’t be afraid, just try out, you can do anything you put your mind to.”