SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an extra special homecoming at a Sioux Falls high school this week as Washington is celebrating 100 years of tradition.

Whether you paraded through downtown Sioux Falls decades ago, painted the cow back in the day, or you celebrate in other ways today, there’s a constant that connects the different generations of Washington High School: homecoming.

Alexandra Panic is enjoying her last Orange Letter Days as a student this week.

“It’s been super, super busy. Almost every day we’ve had an activity right after school, right after practice, so it’s been super fun,” Student Alexandra Panic said.

LaDawn Nesje celebrated homecoming as a high schooler at the old Washington downtown. Today, she’s still cheering on the orange and black as a teacher and coach.

While she says the excitement over homecoming is still alive and well, she’s noticed something that has changed.

“I feel like maybe there was a little more participation when I was that age. Now, so many kids have jobs and other obligations at home so they can’t really stick around as long,” Teacher and coach LaDawn Nesje said.

Washington alum and retired teacher and coach, Jeff Herbert, and retired teacher, Mick Zerr, both remember the days of homecoming floats moving through the heart of the city.

Zerr was in charge of the parade for many years.

“I really enjoyed the floats. The kids just worked their butts off on the floats,” Retired teacher Mick Zerr said.

While the days of Washington parades are gone, there are some things that do stand the test of time.

“So many of the values that old Washington had as far as good teachers, good educators, a strong commitment to education, carried over to this building also, and I think those traditions are important because it sets the standard for future generations,” Retired teacher and coach Jeff Herbert said.

Some traditions are timeless.