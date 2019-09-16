Washed out roads at Lake Vermillion

LAKE VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Flooding on the East Vermillion River caused washed out roads near Lake Vermillion.

KELOLAND viewer Joyce Frasier sent the newsroom photos of a washed out road for the east campground entrance at Lake Vermillion State Park. The photos show dramatic damage and the power of water. Lake Vermillion is less than 10 miles south of Montrose, where flooding caused a mandatory evacuation Thursday.

The Lake Vermillion Recreation Area Facebook Page says the east side of Lake Vermillion is completely inaccessible.

All the reservations for the campground were cancelled and refunded. Officials are waiting for the water levels to lower before all the damage can be assessed.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk is at Lake Vermillion and in McCook County Monday for more coverage.