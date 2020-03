HAND COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Hand County are asking people to be aware of dangers on county roads.

Hand County Emergency Management posted a photo of a washed out road — 358th Avenue between 194th Street and 195th Street — Sunday morning. Authorities were asking people to report bad spots on county roads to the Hand County Sheriff’s Office or Hand County Emergency Management.

Multiple roads are closed because of washed out culverts and water is over the road in many areas as well.