Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with SF shooting

A warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Sioux Falls.

Authorities have a warrant out for 36-year-old Max Bolden for 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sioux Falls police are asking for the communities in gathering information on the whereabouts of Bolden.

Bolden is considered armed and dangerous, but there is no belief the general public is in danger.

You’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007 if you have any info on Bolden’s whereabouts.