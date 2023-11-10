PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has issued a felony warrant for Craig Secody Mitchell for multiple offenses.

Mitchell is wanted for for vehicular battery, possession of a controlled drug/substance – Hydrocodone, DUI alcohol & drugs, reckless driving and driving under suspension.

Mitchell is a 27-year-old Native American, 5’4″ and weighs 160 pounds.

He is known to be in or around Pennington County. If you know of his whereabouts contact the Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-3117 or the Rapid City PD at 605-394-4131. All information given will remain anonymous.