PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A felony warrant has been issued for a man involved in a hit and run injury crash, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

25-year-old Darian Michael Libert is wanted for a hit and run injury crash and leaving the scene of a crash. He is also wanted for possession of a firearm (prior felony drug conviction).

Libert is white, 6’3″ and weighs about 200 pounds. He is known to be in or around Pennington County.

If you know of his whereabouts contact the PCSO at 605-394-6117 or the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131. All information will remain anonymous.