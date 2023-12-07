SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – December has been unseasonably warm which may not be the best news for snow lovers, but for some local businesses, it’s been a nice change for the holiday shopping season.

Unlike most Decembers in Sioux Falls, this year people strolling downtown are wearing light jackets and sweaters instead of heavy coats.

“It’s been strange just because it’s not what we’re used to for the holiday season. We’re used to like that bitter cold so it’s been strange in that way but it has been really nice that we haven’t had to deal with it. People come in and they’re really excited to not have to deal with being all bundled up,” Loni Jochim, culture and experience manager at Chelsea’s, said.

The nice weather also gives people more incentive to shop downtown.

“The weather is a huge factor in business and especially this time of year during the holidays. You know, we do so much of our business in these last six weeks, so good weather is really important,” Nancy Savage, owner of Child’s Play Toys, said.

If you remember, December last year felt a lot differently than it does right now, which is something some business owners are noticing as well.

“Last year, I know we closed at least one or two days during December because of weather. I mean, I’m sure we all can think back and kind of have, you know, trauma from last winter and I swore I was going to move because it was so bad,” Savage said.

A chance to take in the sun before snow falls, while also checking out the local holiday deals.

“When they say a small business owner does a little happy dance when an order comes through, it’s so true. I mean, we’ve all got lots of good stuff going on and it’s a fun place to be and shop,” Jochim