We’re enjoying an exceptionally nice summer weekend. After morning fog, we now have lots of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures are a bit below normal for this time of year, but it’s still pleasant. We will have to keep an eye on SW South Dakota, where there is a low-end chance of some late day thunderstorms.

4 PM

Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear tonight, with very light winds. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be sunny across KELOLAND, and with a southwest breeze we’ll see temperatures warm near July normal. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s, with temperatures getting to the upper 80s in central South Dakota.

We will have a one-day heat wave next week, on Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny, and a SW breeze will bring in hot air. Highs will reach the upper 80s, with some low 90s in central South Dakota.

The rest of next week will be dominated by cooler air dropping down from Canada. Temperatures will remain a bit below normal starting Tuesday, for the rest of the week. There will also be chances for showers and thunderstorms in the cool air. There is a hint that Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where the drought concerns are significant, could get some meaningful rain the middle of next week.

Looking ahead, it appears temperatures will remain a bit below normal through next weekend and the first couple days of the following week.