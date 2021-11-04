Warmer temperatures holding off snow for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re at the time of the year of cold outbreaks and snow. Both of which are absent for the short term.

Commuters didn’t have snow to deal with this morning, but thick fog greeted drivers with visibility reports of a mile or less up and down interstate 29 from Brookings to Sioux City. The thick fog also expanded into Minnesota, Iowa and east central South Dakota.

While temperatures will be warm this weekend, we know cold and snow shouldn’t be far off.

To keep sustained cold, we need snow cover which is virtually absent in the northern plains and into southern Canada.

Even going out a week and a half, the snow will be mainly confined to the mountain ranges with very little expected in the plains of the United States and southern Canada. Keeping the snow away in Canada, should help with any cold outbreaks in the near term.

Any cold that comes from Canada has a chance to modify over the snowfall free ground. And as long as we keep snow away in the northern plains, it continues to modify as it moves into KELOLAND.

But this is only the beginning of the snowfall season. Of course, I’ll have a look at what to expect during the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special later this month.