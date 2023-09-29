SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Typically, early October is usually when frost and freeze headlines begin to make an appearance in KELOLAND. And while that’s not in the immediate forecast, we do see a better signal toward much cooler weather by the end of next week.

As the dates on the calendar suggest, the weather pattern will start feeling more like autumn in the near future.

Take a look at the temperature forecasts over the coming days. This big bubble of above normal temperatures in the mid section of the country will likely burst during the middle of next week. Now, the data continues to shift toward below normal temperatures by next weekend.

We did a little digging to find if 30s for lows might start showing up. Sure enough, there’s already a 20-40% percent chance of 30s late next week across much of KELOLAND. By the way, that’s well within “normal” conditions for this time of year.

The average first frost in Sioux Falls is around October 2nd-4th. Our warm weather as of late has delayed some of these average first frost dates West River so far.

So if you are tired of the warmer weather, hold your patience for some changes coming just around the corner. For KELOLAND Weather, I’m meteorologist Brian Karstens.