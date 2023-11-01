SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that Halloween is over it’s time to start talking about weather in November. While many in KELOLAND average around a half foot of snow for the month, it may not end up that way.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm this week, which will eventually lead to above average highs in the 50s and 60s for the weekend. This will happen with mostly dry conditions as isolated showers are also in the forecast.

And by the looks of things, much of the month may be ruled by dry conditions and warm air.

The reason behind the warm air is the alignment of the jet stream as it will setup to be more zonal. Meaning west to east, no big troughs or ridges should be expected. Which in turn means no big warm-ups, cool downs, or storms systems.

But you have to remember, many in KELOLAND lose at least 10 degrees on their average highs as they go from the lower 50s at the beginning of the month to the upper 30s to near 40 at the end of the month.

But, I will say…Early indications are suggesting that Thanksgiving week will end up dry and above average. That’s an important week for holiday travelers.