Warm weather pushes back opening date of Terry Peak Skiing Area

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Warm weather in Western KELOLAND is keeping skiers away from Terry Peak.

While the opening day is planned to be this weekend that could change. It all depends on Mother Nature.

Timmy Leppert is the snow operations manager at Terry Peak. He says his crews are working hard to make enough snow for the slopes.

“I try to get a variable base of 18 inches to 24 inches. That covers everything in a safe manner, where there’s no rocks poking up and it doesn’t destroy the equipment, the groomer behind me so we got to really make sure it’s at least that 18 to 24,” Leppert said.

Leppert says this isn’t the first time the ski lodge has had to delay opening.

“But it would be nice to say that we could open all that up in the first weekend but with temperatures being the way they’ve been, I mean it’s supposed to be 58 tomorrow,” Leppert said.

Linda Derosier, the Marketing Manager, says everything else at the lodge is ready for the skiers and snowboarders.

“The lodges are ready to go. The rentals are ready. Our ski school is anxiously awaiting to teach you how to ski and snowboard so it’s just a matter of snow,” Derosier said.

Derosier says before you head out to the slopes this weekend, be sure to check the Terry Peak website or call ahead to see if it will be open.

“So we are ready to open as soon as Mother Nature will cooperate,” Derosier said.