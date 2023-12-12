SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Meanwhile, mother nature has many winter time activities on hold… including outdoor ice skating.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is doing what it can.

Crews were out today at Frank Olson Park…. spraying water to test the ground to see if it will freeze

Right now, due to the warm temperatures, the city doesn’t expect the ice rinks to be open until the new year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ice skates will be available for check-out, and children under six must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For a full list of local ice rinks, you can head over to the City of Sioux Falls website.