Warm weather is not keeping skiers and snowboarders away from Terry Peak

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Western KELOLAND has seen some warm weather recently, with temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and even close to the 60s. Unfortunately, that’s not exactly what Terry Peak needs.

The warmer weather has not been ideal for Terry Peak. However, the ski area has still been seeing quite a bit of traffic in the last few weeks.

“Our snow making system has kept us in business. It’s made great skiing on what we’ve been able to make snow on and we are going to be able to continue to do that until Mother Nature dumps us a bunch of snow. Crowds have been great, good numbers. We’re running a couple thousand people on the weekends each day and that’s good for us,” Tom Marsing, GM of Terry Peak, said.

Snowboarder, Daniel Espinosa, says he can tell the crews at Terry Peak are working hard.

“Credit to all the snowmakers. They’ve been able to get just a couple runs open despite the fact that stuff had to get pushed back and pushed back and pushed back because we weren’t getting any snow in November, October, and December,” Espinosa said.

Right now, there are only 5 slopes open out of 25.

“A foot would really help us. We think that would probably get us about 80 percent of our hill open if we had about a foot of snow,” Marsing said.

Terry Peak officials hope to get more slopes open so that these skiers and snowboarders can enjoy all that Terry Peak has to offer.

You can stay updated on which slopes are open at their website.