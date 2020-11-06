Warm weather is good news for DTSF First Friday event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s temperatures may not having you thinking it’s the first week of November. With Friday night’s nice weather, Downtown Sioux Falls is encouraging you to take advantage and take part in this month’s First Friday event.

“There’s always something special about First Fridays that go on year round, and they’re more than just the block parties during the summer, and today it feels like a summer First Friday,” DTSF community outreach coordinator, Sadie Swier said.

Many businesses will be taking part, including Severance Brewing.

“Bingo from 6-8 pm, free to play, and everything on our end is going to be up to CDC standards as far as everything is spaced out more, we have extra hand sanitizer on tables, all the staff are masked,” tap room manager, Ross Penning said. “We have all of our patio seating out and just trying to take advantage of this great weather as much as possible.”

Penning says it’s a way to support local businesses, especially during challenging times.

“I know it’s getting tough out there with COVID and with cold and flu season and winter, just keep supporting as local as possible, we are all in this together,” Penning said.

“We are asking people to come and enjoy downtown Sioux Falls because there’s going to be so many fun things going on but we do want people to stay physically healthy by wearing a mask, but also mentally healthy by taking a stroll throughout the area and enjoy the beautiful sculpture walk, Arc of Dreams, Falls Park, this will be a great night to do that,” Swier said.

Swier says they DTSF is also kicking off an annual fundraiser called Downtown Gives.