SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Trees are budding and more people are putting in flower beds and gardens. These are signs of warm spring weather that should be here to stay. And while we’ve been dry as of late, that will soon change. Before we get into our wet pattern, let’s look back and show you what we had for precipitation in April.

Many in KELOLAND had below average precipitation in April. Marshall did come out a couple of tenths above average at just under three inches.

But notice the areas less than an inch. They include Huron, Mitchell, Sioux Falls, and Yankton. But we will soon get rain over that dry ground.

In fact, the rain this weekend and into early next week will double or even triple some of those precipitation amounts from April! Keep in mind, average rain for May in eastern KELOLAND ranges from 3 to 4 inches, some will get half or more of their average May over the next several days.

Many will tell you that getting rain in May is critical for the growing season, that shouldn’t be a problem for the first half of the month.

While we will have thunderstorms, the strongest and most severe storms should stay to our south.