SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Skating outdoors is no longer an option for people in Sioux Falls, in spite of this week’s return to colder weather. The city has closed all six outdoor rinks for the season due to the stretches of warm weather this month. But local skating enthusiasts are still able to enjoy some time on the ice.

The rough ice surface at city parks reflects the bumpy swings in temperature throughout the warm winter in Sioux Falls. Parks and Rec is no longer maintaining the outdoor rinks putting a close to a shortened skating season.

“Most cities south of I-90 have stopped flooding rinks just because it’s a futile exercise because of the inconsistency,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Director Don Kearney said.

The outdoor rinks were open for just 40 days from late December into February but drew more than 9,400 hundred skaters to the ice.

With the outdoor rinks now closed, skaters like Shane Van Diest and his 3-year-old daughter Cecilia are heading indoors, to the Scheels IcePlex.

“This was really the first winter we had planned on doing a lot of skating, but the weather’s been hard to manage, we had a couple cold days and then some warm days and it’s hard to sustain that ice unless you have sustained cold weather,” Van Diest said.

But it’s not just the long stretches of warm weather that can bring about an early end to skating season in Sioux Falls. The higher angle of the sun can also make quick work of the ice.

“As the days get longer and the sun gets stronger, it just makes it that much harder as we get into February,” Kearney said.

Ideally, the outdoor ice skating season stretches into the long President’s Day weekend. But that’s not happening this year. So skaters are now jumping at the chance to take to the ice indoors, instead of the outdoors.

Kearney says the shortened skating season underscores the need for refrigerated rinks in the city that can stay open even when the temperature hits 55-degrees. Construction on the city’s first refrigerated rink, the Jacobson Plaza Ice Ribbon near Falls Park, is scheduled to begin this summer.