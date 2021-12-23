Warm Christmas Eve; Cooler with occasional light snow this weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, December 23

Patches of clouds have been passing through KELOLAND from west to east, thick at times. But with a light westerly breeze it has still been a mild day, with temperatures above-normal for this time of year.

2 PM

We will keep some clouds tonight, and there may even be some sprinkles from those clouds in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. It will be another mild night, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Rapid City will have a strong SW wind that will keep it even warmer.

We expect more clouds on Friday – especially in the morning, though temperatures will remain above-average. We’re forecasting the mid to upper 40s, more than ten degrees above normal for Christmas Eve. A westerly breeze will help with the warming. Travel conditions should be ideal across KELOLAND, though Rapid City could get a little light snow Friday night.

Christmas Day Saturday will be cooler, in the low 20s in the north to the mid 30s in the south. We’re also carrying a chance of light snow, with the best chance in the morning, especially north of Highway 14 – the northern half of KELOLAND, which could see an inch of snow. Sioux Falls and areas to the south could also get some snow, but more along the lines of a half-inch. Whatever snow falls will move swiftly from west to east, with afternoon sunshine in central and western South Dakota.

Another fast-moving system will come through from the west on Sunday, giving Sioux Falls a chance for a few tenths of an inch of snow Sunday morning, while snow could linger through Sunday night in northern South Dakota where some inch-type amounts will be possible. Temperatures will continue to cool, With Sunday highs in the upper 20s in the north to the mid 30s in the south.

Monday looks breezy and even cooler, as another front impacts northern and western KELOLAND. Sioux Falls and the SE should reach the low 30s, while brisk winds will cool areas to the north and west to the teens in Aberdeen to the 20s in western and central South Dakota.

We’ll bring our next chance of snow into the forecast on Tuesday, which also looks cooler with below-normal temperatures dropping in. The winds will drop temperatures to the teens to low 20s for daytime highs. Snowfall amounts continue to look fairly limited due to the dryness of the cold air coming in.

As we’ve been talking about, the second half of next week looks extremely cold. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the single digits in northern and western KELOLAND, and the low teens in Sioux Falls and the SE.

It continues to look cold for the rest of the week and the New Year’s weekend. Expect subzero mornings and afternoon highs only in the single digits in the single digits and teens in northern South Dakota, while Sioux Falls and the south warms (!) to around 20.