Warden: Minnehaha County Jail security measures "worked" during deputy-involved shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- State investigators are reviewing a deputy-involved shooting just outside of the Minnehaha County Jail Tuesday.

The DCI will decide if a deputy was justified in shooting a 44-year-old man who showed up at the jail.

Authorities say the suspect broke a glass front door of the lobby.

Once the man got outside he threw what's believed to be a liquor bottle at an officer and then charged at law enforcement with a knife, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities told the man to drop the weapon several times, but he allegedly charged again.

A deputy shot him and he was taken to the hospital.

The incident may have you wondering what kind of security measures are in place at the jail.

Of course, there are different layers of security throughout the jail.

KELOLAND News didn't get into spedifics with Minnehaha County Jail Warden Jeff Gromer, but we did talk about why the lobby is designed the way it is.

A lot of people go in and out of the building each day.

"This is a public building so there needs to be some level of public access," Minnehaha County Jail Warden Jeff Gromer said.

That's why you won't encounter metal detectors as you walk into the lobby.

"I don't think that's very realistic for what this jail lobby functions as. We can't really screen everyone to the level we do in the courthouse for them to schedule a visit with a family member or a friend that happens to be in jail or to put money on an inmate's books," Gromer said.

That's what the kiosks in the jail lobby are for.

Overall, Minnehaha County Jail Warden Jeff Gromer says the systems they have in place did what they were supposed to do Tuesday afternoon.

"Quite honestly, the security that's in place and the situation that happened yesterday, it worked. The incident occurred in the parking lot. Granted, there was damage to our lobby door, but there was no entry into the facility beyond the public lobby," Gromer said.

Gromer says he will be taking a detailed look at the DCI's report.

He says maybe there are a few things here and there they could tweak, but again, he says the safety measures they have in place worked.

If you've driven on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls you've probably noticed the jail expansion is under construction.

The fifth floor edition will be ready for inmates later this year.

Gromer says the new jail lobby is expected to open next summer.