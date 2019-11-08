Wanted woman arrested in connection with 3 teen overdoses

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — There’s new details about the arrest of a Sioux Falls mother — wanted in connection with three teen overdoses.

Sonni Heminger had been on the run for more than six months. Around 5 p.m. Thursday, authorities tell us the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Taskforce found her hiding in a closet in Watertown. Authorities say people who had seen her most wanted picture may not have recognized her because of the way she looks.

We’re told Heminger may have been in the Watertown area for awhile.

Back in April, court papers say three teenagers overdosed on cocaine in her home, near Washington High School.

The teens all lived, but Heminger hasn’t been seen since. We’ll take a closer look at the arrest later Friday on KELOLAND News.

Last April, three teenagers were found unconscious in Sonni Heminger’s home which just blocks from Washington High School.

Investigators later searched the home and found more than 19 grams of heroin and 74 grams of cocaine along with three bags of an unknown powder.

Heminger, 34. was arrested by the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force this week and she’s being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

She’s facing multiple drug charges including: possession of controlled substance, maintaining a place where drugs are kept, sold or used, possession with intent in drug free zone, distribute or manufacture controlled drug to a minor, distribute or manufacture and drug paraphernalia.