Wanted: Tobias Kippes

He’s a wanted man and he’s no stranger to law enforcement.

41-year-old Tobias Kippes has a long violent criminal history with charges ranging from aggravated assault to simple assault to stalking.

He’s facing even more charges following a crash Monday morning in Sioux Falls, but first police need your help finding him.

Police are on the lookout for this man, Tobias Kippes. Kippes is wanted for aggravated assault… and that’s not all. Monday morning police were hot on his trail.

“When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it took off at a very high rate of speed, obviously, there was no pursuit of any type, due to the wreckless nature of the driving of the suspect,” Sgt Paul Creviston said.

Police say a few blocks away, Kippes crashed the truck into a car at 11th Street and Duluth Avenue.

Kippes ran away, but his pregnant girlfriend 27-year-old Brooke Crumpler was still in the pickup when police arrived.

“She was transported to the hospital, where she was treated, because she is approximate 26 weeks pregnant,” Creviston said.

During the course of the investigation, Crumpler reportedly admitted to using meth two days ago. She now faces drug and abuse charges.

After searching their vehicle, police found guns, drugs, purses and clothing. They aren’t sure if it’s stolen.

What they do know is that Kippes wasn’t allowed to have guns because of his criminal history.

Crumpler is charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Police say so far they haven’t received any tips on where Kippes may be hiding.

If you have any information you’re asked to call police.