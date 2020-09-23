Wanted suspect arrested in Lincoln County Wednesday morning

Officers in Lincoln County were in the right place at the right time this morning.

Authorities say a detective was at Sam’s BP convenience store on an unrelated manner. That’s when an employee told them a man in the store matched the description of a suspect wanted in recent video lottery burglaries.

“I was grilling outside and I noticed that somebody looked like a person we had a poster of and I recognized that the shoes he was wearing looked like the person’s shoes in the poster,” Jon Johnston, Chef at Hoppin’ Peppers in Sam’s BP said.

The sheriff’s office says when a deputy showed up, the man walked to the parking lot, however, authorities took him into custody. Investigators say he had a warrant for his arrest.

