RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a subject with multiple felony warrants brought a large police presence to a townhome on Knollwood Drive in Rapid City Wednesday.

“We did enter the residence and surround the residence, that’s why you saw the big law enforcement presence. Several subjects were taken into custody, including our suspect who we were here for,” said Rapid City Police Lt. Darren Soucy.

As a precaution, North Middle School was placed on Secure Status for a short time as law enforcement worked through the situation. In total, four wanted subjects were arrested.