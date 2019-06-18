Wanted sex offender arrested in Sioux Falls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A wanted sex offender has been arrested Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Around 12:30 p.m., 29-year-old Cory Yellowboy was spotted by authorities near 37th and Minnesota Avenue.

After a short foot pursuit, police arrested Yellowboy. During the foot chase, authorities say Yellowboy threw a BB gun away.

Authorities are searching for people that may have been with Yellowboy prior to his arrest.

Yellowboy is currently behind bars and is facing multiple charges.

