Wanted sex offender arrested in Sioux Falls

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 03:39 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 03:39 PM CDT

A wanted sex offender has been arrested Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Around 12:30 p.m., 29-year-old Cory Yellowboy was spotted by authorities near 37th and Minnesota Avenue. 

After a short foot pursuit, police arrested Yellowboy. During the foot chase, authorities say Yellowboy threw a BB gun away.

Authorities are searching for people that may have been with Yellowboy prior to his arrest.

Yellowboy is currently behind bars and is facing multiple charges. 
 

