Wanted sex offender arrested in Sioux Falls
A wanted sex offender has been arrested Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Around 12:30 p.m., 29-year-old Cory Yellowboy was spotted by authorities near 37th and Minnesota Avenue.
After a short foot pursuit, police arrested Yellowboy. During the foot chase, authorities say Yellowboy threw a BB gun away.
Authorities are searching for people that may have been with Yellowboy prior to his arrest.
Yellowboy is currently behind bars and is facing multiple charges.
