Wanted Pine Ridge homicide suspect arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — We are following developing news concerning the arrest of a homicide suspect.

Earlier this evening, Rapid City police and federal agents surrounded a home in the 300 block of Curtis Street, which is on the north side of the city.

Authorities say they were tipped off that 26-year-old Colton Bagola was in the home. Bagola was wanted in connection with a homicide earlier this week in Pine Ridge.

At the time, the Oglala Sioux Tribal Department of Public Safety said he was considered armed and dangerous. Bagola was arrested tonight in Rapid City for 2nd degree Homicide.

Police say they cannot release any other details since it is being investigated by the FBI and tribal officials.