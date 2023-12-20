SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 20. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Authorities in Roberts County have located a missing woman and a wanted man.

We have continued with the well above normal temperatures. Eastern KELOLAND had afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s, with 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. The winds have been light and will stay light the next couple of days. We have a few clouds moving into the area.

Tis the season to give, yet it’s also a scammer’s season to take.

Two months ago, the Legislature’s panel that oversees state government operations received the annual report on South Dakota’s obligation recovery center, which works to get people to pay money they owe to, or through, state government. One of the methods the center uses is taking a debtor’s driver’s license. Senate Democratic leader Reynold Nesiba wanted to know how often that has been carried out.

After many hours-long meetings and at times contentious debates — The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission overwhelmingly approved the new state flag.

