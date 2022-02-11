SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted Sioux Falls man. 35-year-old Jason McBurnie has multiple domestic aggravated assault warrants out for his arrest.

Court papers say McBurnie’s violence towards his ex-girlfriend was first reported to police in December.

“It was inside an apartment. He ended up hitting her a couple times, pushed her to the ground, put his hand over her mouth and nose to restrict her breathing,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Officers were called and McBurnie took off running. A few weeks later, another call came in.

“She was walking along the street and he was driving,” Clemens said. “He had sent her, basically, some threatening messages. And as she was walking, he was pulling into driveways and blocking her so she wasn’t able to continue going the route that she was.”

That was January 4. There was another run in on January 11.

“He had been giving the victim a ride and, at some point, ended up punching her,” Clemens said. “She tried to get out of the car a couple times and he was able to hold her, restrain her from getting out of the car. He took some cash; finally, she was able to get out.”

Police arrested McBurnie, but he didn’t stay behind bars for long.

Now, police are asking for your help finding him to protect the alleged victim.

“There’s a lot of times when there is kind of a honeymoon or make up phase after some violence happens,” Clemens said. “The subject is able to talk the victim into coming back and so a lot of the times we’ll see that cycle continue.”

Clemens says if anyone sees him or knows him, they should call police.

McBurnie had a previous run-in with the law in 2013 in Custer County. Court documents say McBurnie was charged with simple assault of a different ex-girlfriend, as well as aggravated assault of a police officer.

He had been sentenced to nine years in prison, but got out on parole in June of 2020.