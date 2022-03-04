SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for a wanted Sioux Falls man.

According to the police department, officers attempted to pull over a car Friday morning when the driver drove away. The car was later found abandoned.

The driver is believed to be Taylor Matthew Freeburg-Leuthardt.

Officials say Freeburg-Leuthardt is a wanted parole absconder out of Sioux Falls. He’s wanted on drug charges and failing to appear on controlled substance charge.

Freeburg-Leuthardt has an address in Sioux Falls, but it is unclear where he is currently located, police say.

Authorities say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have information, you are asked to the contact the Brown County Dispatch Center at 605-626-7911 and reference case number 22AP04117.