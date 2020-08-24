Wanted man arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Marshals Service ended a manhunt for a wanted attempted murder suspect in Sioux Falls.

According to the Indiana State Police, Timothy Sargent and Savanna Emich were arrested and brought into custody in Sioux Falls. According to the Minnehaha County jail log, Sargent was booked at 6:27 a.m. Monday and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott confirmed to Cleveland station FOX 8 Sargent, 42, was arrested in South Dakota. Fox 8 also reports Emich is in custody but there are no specific charges at this time.

Sargent was wanted for a shooting and assault near the Towpath Trail in Akron on August 17.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Sargent is a suspect in an Akron homicide that took place on August 18.

Indiana State Police also said Sargent and 20-year-old Savanna Emich from Ohio were persons of interest in a shooting in New Albany.