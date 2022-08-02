SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man, wanted on warrants, is behind bars facing additional charges.

Officers spotted the man near 10th and Cliff at 6 p.m. on Monday night,

Police say the driver has a history of not stopping… so additional officers were called.

“They didn’t want a pursuit to happen so they waited until he pulled in and stopped,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

32-year-old Joseph Hopkins was arrested on two warrants. One for speeding and the other for driving without a license.

He also faces drug charges after officers found meth in the car.