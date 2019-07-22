Wanted man arrested in Rapid City

Authorities in Rapid City have arrested a wanted man.

38-year-old Steven Jackson was seen by a witness driving around in an Oldsmobile Alero. Police later found the Alero abandoned in the 100 block of E. Nowlin Street at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

An officer parked in an alleyway behind E. Nowlin Street to watch the Alero. While observing the vehicle, a neighbor approached the officer and said he saw an unknown man in the garage of another residence.

The officer investigated and found Jackson in the garage. Jackson exited a side door of the garage and started running. After a short distance, Jackson tripped and fell to the ground. Police had to use a taser to get Jackson into handcuffs.

Jackson is being charged with Second Degree Burglary, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest and seven Pennington County Warrants.

The RCPD and PCSO have been actively searching for Jackson for nearly four weeks after warrants were issued for his arrest on June 26.