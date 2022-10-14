MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender who was wanted for indecent exposure is back behind bars.

The Sheriff’s office posted a wanted poster for 50-year-old Steven Lerew on social media Friday. Just hours later, he was booked into jail.

Lerew is on the sex offender registry for having sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl in 1991 and raping a 13 boy in 2004.

We checked his criminal history. Since getting out of prison in 2019, he’s been arrested several times. Recent charges include petty theft and meth.